Infectious waste from New Year travel checks worries Prayut

She said this is because the volume of infectious waste is expected to rise as people travelling during the New Year break have to be screened for Covid-19 via ATKs and have to wear surgical masks while onboard public transport.
“The PM has ordered the Interior Ministry to instruct local agencies accordingly,” she said.
Traisulee added that the Public Health and Transport ministries are providing free ATK tests at Bangkok bus terminals until Monday to cover people returning from their hometowns.
“People who test positive through ATK tests will be given RT-PCR tests to confirm the infection,” she said.
Published : January 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
