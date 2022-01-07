TAT seeks THB13.2 billion for 4th phase of travel stimulus scheme

Under the scheme, registrants can receive a 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants. They will also receive an e-voucher when checking in as well as a 40 per cent discount on the flight when they check out.

“We hope the new phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan will help the domestic tourism industry recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and boost overall tourism revenue,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.

“The fourth phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan should be open for registration by February 1.”

The scheme’s third phase, which wrapped up on January 4, saw more than 630,000 registrants who booked over 2 million room nights at some 4,321 hotels and spent a total of 8.6 billion baht.