TAT seeks THB13.2 billion for 4th phase of travel stimulus scheme

Under the scheme, registrants can receive a 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants. They will also receive an e-voucher when checking in as well as a 40 per cent discount on the flight when they check out.
“We hope the new phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan will help the domestic tourism industry recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and boost overall tourism revenue,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday.
“The fourth phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan should be open for registration by February 1.”
The scheme’s third phase, which wrapped up on January 4, saw more than 630,000 registrants who booked over 2 million room nights at some 4,321 hotels and spent a total of 8.6 billion baht.
Meanwhile, Yuthasak said on Friday that he will propose the reopening of more islands under the sandbox scheme to attract foreign travellers now that the Test & Go scheme has been suspended.
The sandbox scheme allows vaccinated travellers who test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to travel on sealed routes to selected places without having to quarantine.
The islands being considered are Surat Thani’s Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao; Chonburi’s Koh Larn; Rayong’s Koh Samet; Trat’s Koh Chang and Koh Kut, and Krabi’s Phi Phi Islands.
“Other islands have also expressed interest in joining the sandbox scheme, but many are not ready in terms of disease prevention, entry monitoring and the logistics of sealed route travelling,” Yuthasak added.
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
