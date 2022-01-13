PM instructs agencies to discuss price issue with manufacturers

Thanakorn said the Commerce Ministry has already asked instant-noodle manufacturers not to increase prices to help with the cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Energy Policy Administration Committee has extended the LPG price guarantee of Bt318 per 15-kilogram canister for two more months, which will end on March 31.

The Energy Ministry urged PTT to reduce LPG prices for low-income people using the welfare card.

The ministry also asked PTT to keep the NGV price for vehicles at Bt15.59 per kilogram and for taxis in Bangkok and nearby provinces at Bt13.62 per kilogram for one more month, which will be effective from February 16 to March 15.