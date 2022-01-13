Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

PM instructs agencies to discuss price issue with manufacturers

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered various government organisations to discuss the price issue with manufacturers of food products and daily necessities in a move to alleviate the financial burden faced by the public, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

The price of necessities has been increasing, especially for many types of fresh food as well as pork and eggs.

Thanakorn said the Commerce Ministry has already asked instant-noodle manufacturers not to increase prices to help with the cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Energy Policy Administration Committee has extended the LPG price guarantee of Bt318 per 15-kilogram canister for two more months, which will end on March 31.

The Energy Ministry urged PTT to reduce LPG prices for low-income people using the welfare card.

The ministry also asked PTT to keep the NGV price for vehicles at Bt15.59 per kilogram and for taxis in Bangkok and nearby provinces at Bt13.62 per kilogram for one more month, which will be effective from February 16 to March 15.

 

PM instructs agencies to discuss price issue with manufacturers

Related News

No cover-up of ASF case, agriculture minister insists

Beefed over rising pork prices

First pork, now eggs: Thailand scrambles to combat food inflation

Related News

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.