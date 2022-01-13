No cover-up of ASF case, agriculture minister insists

The minister said that after the ASF outbreak is confirmed, the Department of Livestock Development will announce the outbreak areas and restrict the movement of animals in a 5-kilometre radius from where the outbreak was discovered.

Animals suspected of contracting the virus or linked to the infected farms will be ordered destroyed, while the ministry will compensate the farmers.

Furthermore, the movement of animals outside control areas must be approved by a veterinarian and the Department of Livestock Development.

“The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of THB570 million for compensation to farmers whose animals must be destroyed. This money will be prioritised for individual farmers who have a limited budget for disease prevention,” Chalermchai added.