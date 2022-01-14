Disability no obstacle to cheap ATK tests in Bangkok

The GPO is selling boxes of 20 ATKs for 700 baht or 35 baht per piece. The ATKs are being offered at eight of its pharmacies, in Ratchathewi, Yot-se Road, Charan Sanitwong, Thewet, Rangsit, the Public Health Ministry, Tropical Diseases Hospital and the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana until January 19 (closed Saturday and Sunday).

Each pharmacy has stocks to serve up to 1,000 people daily.