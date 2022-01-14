Sat, January 22, 2022

Disability no obstacle to cheap ATK tests in Bangkok

Bangkok’s move to sell antigen test kits (ATK) at an affordable price is proving a hit with locals – including disabled people who often find city services difficult to access.

A visually impaired man queuing at a Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) pharmacy in Ratchathewi on Friday morning said he was impressed with how easy it was to buy a test kit. He explained that he made the payment by using the voice-command function of his mobile banking application.

The GPO is selling boxes of 20 ATKs for 700 baht or 35 baht per piece. The ATKs are being offered at eight of its pharmacies, in Ratchathewi, Yot-se Road, Charan Sanitwong, Thewet, Rangsit, the Public Health Ministry, Tropical Diseases Hospital and the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana until January 19 (closed Saturday and Sunday).

Each pharmacy has stocks to serve up to 1,000 people daily.

Nation Thailnad
