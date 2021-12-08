Wed, December 08, 2021

in-focus

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) has developed new Aids drugs that are both anti-retroviral formulations containing Dolutegravir and medication to treat complications such as anti-HCV that reduces drug resistance, deputy managing director Sirikul Matevelungsun said on Wednesday.

The GPO is in the process of applying to register the formulas with the Food and Drug Administration and the new drugs are expected to be released to patients at the end of 2022.

Thailand had an estimated 493,859 Aids patients as of April 19, with 5,825 new cases and 11,214 deaths a year, or 31 in a day.

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Govt preparing New Year gifts for people: spokesman

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Food delivery market value expected to reach THB7.9 billion in 2022: Kasikorn Research

Published : Dec 08, 2021

SC sentences Premchai to a total 3 years 2 months in prison for poaching, hunting

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

Apple nears $3 trillion in market value

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Boris Johnsons staff denied there was a 2020 Christmas party, then they joked about it on camera

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Stocks resume rally for third day; bonds slide

Published : Dec 08, 2021

IOC president defends handling of Peng Shuai case, downplays effect of diplomatic boycott

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.