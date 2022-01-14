Sat, January 22, 2022

Long queues in Bangkok as GPO makes ATKs more affordable

Thousands of Bangkokians flocked to the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) pharmacy in Ratchathewi district on Friday morning to purchase antigen test kits (ATK). A visually impaired person was also spotted in the queue.

The GPO is selling boxes of 20 ATKs at 700 baht or 35 baht per piece at eight of its pharmacies, namely Ratchathewi, Yot-se Road, Charan Sanitwong, Thewet, Rangsit, the Public Health Ministry, Tropical Diseases Hospital and Government Complex until January 19, except for the January 15-16 weekend.

 

Each pharmacy will attend to 1,000 people daily.

Published : January 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

