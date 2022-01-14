Long queues in Bangkok as GPO makes ATKs more affordable

The GPO is selling boxes of 20 ATKs at 700 baht or 35 baht per piece at eight of its pharmacies, namely Ratchathewi, Yot-se Road, Charan Sanitwong, Thewet, Rangsit, the Public Health Ministry, Tropical Diseases Hospital and Government Complex until January 19, except for the January 15-16 weekend.
Each pharmacy will attend to 1,000 people daily.
Published : January 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
