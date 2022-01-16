Fake news! Breast milk cannot fix eye injury, nor can you buy a home at 10 baht per month

DES spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman said the centre verified 91 stories during the period and found 35 of them related to Covid-19.
The top 10 fake reports are:
• 1,000 mosques across the country have become branches of the Islamic Bank of Thailand.
• Pressing the upper lip with a thumb can revive an unconscious person.
• All Thai Muslims can open an account in the Islamic Bank of Thailand and take loans that don’t need to be paid back.
• The Transport Co has cancelled all interprovincial buses across Thailand.
• The Government Savings Bank is offering 1 million baht in housing loans that can be paid back at an instalment of just 10 baht per month.
• Breast milk can cure eye injury.
• The Department of Employment is giving the unemployed and freelancers up to 100,000 baht in cash for participating in an activity.
• The prime minister has put five provinces under lockdown to curb Covid-19 from spreading.
• Microwave meals can hurt your health.
• Employees on probation will not be paid for sick leave.
Published : January 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022