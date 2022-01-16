Sat, January 22, 2022

Fake news! Breast milk cannot fix eye injury, nor can you buy a home at 10 baht per month

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Centre on Saturday released a list of the top 10 fake news reports that won the most shares and likes between January 7 and 13.

DES spokesperson Noppawan Huajaiman said the centre verified 91 stories during the period and found 35 of them related to Covid-19.

The top 10 fake reports are:

• 1,000 mosques across the country have become branches of the Islamic Bank of Thailand.

• Pressing the upper lip with a thumb can revive an unconscious person.

• All Thai Muslims can open an account in the Islamic Bank of Thailand and take loans that don’t need to be paid back.

• The Transport Co has cancelled all interprovincial buses across Thailand.

• The Government Savings Bank is offering 1 million baht in housing loans that can be paid back at an instalment of just 10 baht per month.

• Breast milk can cure eye injury.

• The Department of Employment is giving the unemployed and freelancers up to 100,000 baht in cash for participating in an activity.

• The prime minister has put five provinces under lockdown to curb Covid-19 from spreading.

• Microwave meals can hurt your health.

• Employees on probation will not be paid for sick leave.

Published : January 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

