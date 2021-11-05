Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

DES Ministry warns of fake Thailand Pass registration website

Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) on Friday warned people of a website claiming to let visitors register for Thailand Pass, a new system for vaccinated visitors who wish to enter Thailand that has replaced the Certificate of Entry (COE) since November 1.

“The website address is www.thailandpass.org,” said DES spokeswoman Nopphawan Huajaiman. “The ministry’s Information Department has investigated and confirmed that it has no affiliation with the DES or any government agency.”

“To apply for Thailand Pass, you must visit https://tp.consular.go.th, which has opened for registration since November 1 at 9am,” she said. 

DES Ministry warns of fake Thailand Pass registration website

Nopphawan added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with Digital Government Development Agency (DGA), the developer of Thailand Pass registration platform, to ensure the smooth operation for all registrants. “Since the registration platform is still new, some users might experience some problems when using the website. The responsible agencies are aware of this and will fix them as soon as possible,” she said. “DGA is also working on optimizing the Thailand Pass website for mobile phone users.”

For further information about Thailand Pass, contact Ministry of Foreign Affairs at www.mfa.go.th or Tel. 0-2203-5000. To report a fake news, contact DES’s Anti Fake News Centre at https://www.antifakenewscenter.com/ or Hotline 1111 Ext. 87.
 

Related Stories

Thailand Pass will be a boon to tourism industry, promises minister

TAT introduces TAGTHAi Pass for seamless travel

A guide to Thailand Pass

Related News

Published : November 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.