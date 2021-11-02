A guide to Thailand Pass

5. How long does the approval process take with Thailand Pass?

- Applicants are required to submit their registration at least 7 days before their intended travel date.

6. Can I change my travel date once I have registered and received my QR code?

- No. If you would like to change your travel date or other details, you will need to re-register on the Thailand Pass system.

7. I am travelling as a family or a group, can I submit one application for the whole family/group?

- No, except when travelling with children if the conditions below are met.

- For the Exemption from Quarantine scheme, everyone aged 12 or over must submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged under 12 can be added into their parents’ registration under the section Personal Information.

- For the Sandbox Programme, everyone aged 18 or over must submit an individual registration through Thailand Pass. Children aged under 18 can be added into their parents’ registration under the section Personal Information.

8. My children are unvaccinated; can they enter Thailand through the same scheme as their parents?

- For the Exemption from Quarantine scheme, all persons aged 12 or over must have a vaccination certificate confirming that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel in order to be able to enter Thailand.

- For the Sandbox Programme, all persons aged 18 or over must have a vaccination certificate confirming that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their travel in order to be able to enter Thailand.

9. What are AQ and SHA+ hotels?

- AQ hotels are hotels that are eligible to be used as quarantine sites under the AQ scheme as well as designated venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

- SHA+ hotels/accommodations are hotels that meet the “Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration” standards and are eligible to be used as hotels under the Sandbox Programme and as venues to wait for your RT-PCR result under the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

10. Can I travel in Thailand freely if I have entered through the Exemption from Quarantine scheme / Sandbox Programme / Alternative Quarantine?

- Exemption from Quarantine scheme: You can travel to any destination in Thailand if the RT-PCR test conducted on your day of arrival is negative.

- Sandbox Programme: You can travel freely in the Sandbox area for the duration of 7 days if the RT-PCR test conducted on your day of arrival is negative (can stay in the province that your hotel is located only, travelling across different Sandbox areas is not permitted). Once you have completed your 7-day mandatory stay at SHA+ hotel within the Sandbox area, you can travel to any destination in Thailand.

- Alternative Quarantine scheme (without vaccination): You will need to undergo your 10-day mandatory quarantine at your AQ hotel/accommodation. Once you have completed your 10-day mandatory quarantine, you can travel to any destination in Thailand.

11. Do I need to register with Thailand Pass if I plan to travel to Thailand by land or sea?

- No. Currently, Thailand Pass is for those who plan to travel to Thailand by air only. Passengers who plan to arrive by land or sea must contact the Royal Thai Embassy / Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area for COE issuance.

12. When will Thailand Pass be expanded to include those arriving by land and sea?

- The related agencies are still considering the issue of expanding the registration system for passengers who plan to travel to Thailand by land and sea.

13. My country is currently not one of the listed countries/territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme. Will my country/territory be included in the future?

- The list of countries/territories eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme are constantly being considered and revised. Please stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, if you want to travel to Thailand, you can do so through the Sandbox Programme or Alternative Quarantine, depending on your vaccination history.

14. Do I need to submit my Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) into Thailand Pass?

- No. However, you must provide your Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) issued within 72 hours before your travel to the officers at the airport, except if you are a Thai national arriving in Thailand through Alternative Quarantine. For others, failure to provide your Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR) may result being denied entry into Thailand. Please note that your test result must be a hard (not digital) copy or print-out and in the Thai or English language only.

15. If my international flight to Thailand includes transit in a non-listed country/territory, will I be eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme?

- Yes. However, your transit in a non-listed country/territory must not exceed the duration of 12 hours and you must not pass immigration control; otherwise you will not be eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

16. If I am travelling to Thailand in order to transit to other country/territory (not passing through immigration control), do I need to register with Thailand Pass?

- No. However, you must have a proof of insurance with minimum coverage of at least 50,000 USD and a Covid-19 test result (RT-PCR), issued within 72 hours before your travel.

17. How long do I need to have stayed in the listed countries/territories before being eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme?

- You need to have stayed in the listed countries/territories for at least 21 consecutive days (can stay in several listed countries/territories for a total of 21 consecutive days) before being eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

18. If I am travelling out of Thailand to stay in listed countries/territories for a duration of less than 21 days, am I eligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme?

- Yes. However, please make sure that you do not stay in non-listed countries/territories during your travel after leaving and before re-entering Thailand (except for Transit purpose as described in FAQ15); otherwise you will be ineligible for the Exemption from Quarantine scheme.

DOCUMENTATION

1. I am an expat living and working in Thailand, do I have to submit an insurance policy document?

- Yes

- Expats living and working in Thailand under a valid visa or residential permit are required to provide proof of insurance coverage in Thailand with a minimum coverage of 50,000 USD or a valid social security card or certified letter from their employer.

- Thai nationals are not required to provide proof of insurance coverage as they are covered by Thailand’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) scheme.

2. Does my insurance have to be a Covid-19 insurance in order to register with Thailand Pass?

- No. You can also use general insurance or health insurance with a minimum coverage of 50,000 USD.

3. What are the required documents for Thailand Pass registration?

- Requirements vary depending on the scheme which you plan to apply for your entry into Thailand. Details are as follows:

** The applicant is also required to have an RT-PCR test result that is issued within 72 hours before departure and bring the results to present to the Health Control station upon arrival. This requirement is not compulsory for Thai nationals entering under the AQ scheme. Please note that your test result must be the hard (not digital) copy or print-out and in the Thai or English language only.

4. What if I do not have a mobile phone, how can I present my QR Code?

- If you do not carry a mobile phone with the QR Code, you may print out a hard copy of the QR code and bring it with you to present it to the officers at the airport. In this case, you may register with Thailand Pass on your PC and then be able to print out the QR Code as a hard copy.

5. Can I use a Covid-19 test result other than the RT-PCR to enter Thailand?

- No. Your Covid-19 test result must be obtained using the RT-PCR testing technique(ATK is not permitted) and issued within 72 hours before your travel only.

6. What are the vaccines approved by Thailand?

- The vaccines approved by Thailand include CoronaVac (Sinovac), AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, COVILO (Sinopharm), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Sputnik V.

7. Does Thailand recognize mixed vaccination?

- Thailand fully recognizes mixed vaccination. However, your second dose needs to be administered based on the recommended timeframe for each vaccine type (first dose), as follows:

- 1st dose (Sinovac) = 2nd dose after 2 weeks

- 1st dose (AstraZeneca) = 2nd dose after 4 weeks

- 1st dose (Pfizer-BioNTech) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks

- 1st dose (Moderna) = 2nd dose after 4 weeks

- 1st dose (Sinopharm) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks

- 1st dose (Sputnik V) = 2nd dose after 3 weeks

*To be considered fully vaccinated, your 2nd dose must be administered at least 14 days before your travel.

*Those vaccinated with Jansson (Johnson&Johnson) vaccine do not need to receive their 2nd dose to be considered fully vaccinated.

8. I have previously been infected with Covid-19; can I travel to Thailand?

- Yes. Those previously infected with Covid-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine within 3 months after their recovery. In this case, your proof or medical record of Covid-19 recovery must be submitted alongside your single-dose vaccination certificate. However, if you have been fully vaccinated before contracting Covid-19, you are still considered to be fully vaccinated.

---

SECURITY AND PRIVACY

1. Will my personal information be safe with Thailand Pass?

- Your personal information is encrypted and safe with Thailand Pass as it will be used for the purpose of approving and facilitating your arrival in Thailand only.

2. I have inquiries regarding my travel to Thailand/Thailand Pass system, where can I find more information?

- More information can be found on the Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand’s website or you may contact the Royal Thai Embassy/Royal Thai Consulate-General in your area for more information

- Thailand Pass is also designed to be user-friendly and provides step-by-step instructions on how to register correctly.

