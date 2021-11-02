International guest searches for Airbnb Stays in Thailand double year-on-year following international reopening

Phuket's appeal remains undimmed, as the popular island destination continues to be one of the most searched Thai destinations on Airbnb by international guests, along with Bangkok, Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai.** Resort destinations near Bangkok are also trending - comparing against last month, Airbnb has seen an 80% surge in international guest searches for stays in Petchaburi for the next six months, and a more than 40% increase for both Pattaya and Hua Hin stays within the same time period.***



Looking to escape the chilly winter, guests from North America and Europe are leading the strong surge in travel to Thailand. Guests from these top 10 countries are searching for Airbnb Stays in Thailand:**

United States

Russian Federation

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Korea

Australia

Canada

Sweden

Switzerland



Notably, there was a significant spike in searches from Germany, Korea, Australia and Switzerland in the week of 18 October. Tied to Australia's recent announcement that it would reopen its international borders in November, searches for Thailand Stays by Australians doubled month-over-month***.