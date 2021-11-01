dtacs 700 MHz Network to Back Up Thailand Reopening

As Thailand prepares to lift some of its entry requirements on November 1, dtac continues to expand its network on the 700 MHz spectrum band. The improved outdoor and indoor coverage offered by the new network sites will play a critical role in the country's tourism recovery in the 4th quarter this year, allowing both local and international visitors to stay connected at all times.

dtac has installed more than 11,800 base stations on 700 MHz frequency band, covering 923 districts in all 77 provinces of Thailand. Most recently, the network was also bolstered at 17 major tourist attractions. Furthermore, the network expansion is on track to reach 93 percent population coverage on 4G by year-end, while dtac 5G is now available in 12 major cities.

Sharad Mehrotra, CEO of Total Access Communication PLC, or dtac, said, "In addition to dtac and the telecom sector's direct contribution to Thailand's GDP, connectivity has a lever effect on many industries, including tourism. By delivering customer experience improvements through our rollout of new sites on 700 MHz sites, both on 4G and 5G, we are ensuring that Thailand's economy can make the most of the November 1 reopening."

The new 5G coverage areas are Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani. dtac 5G is also available in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, Surat Thani, Chonburi, Rayong, and Ubon Ratchathani.