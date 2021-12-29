Over a million pieces of fake news posted online in two years

The age range with the highest rate of sharing and posting such news is between 18 and 24 years old, while people between 55 and 64 years old are in the group with the lowest rate.

The top three career groups with the highest interest in fake news are journalists, managers/chief executives, and entrepreneurs.

The top three career groups with the highest rate of sharing fake news are teachers/students, photographers, and engineers.

The ministry added that fake news to do with government policy was shared more than 50,000 times per day among netizens while the government was coming out with aid measures to tackle Covid-19 outbreaks.

