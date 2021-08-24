Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Thai govt armed and ready to tackle fake news, says spokesman

Government agencies are prepared to counter fake news immediately, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday.

He made this remark after attending a meeting with other ministry spokespersons and members of the Anti-Fake News Centre.

Anucha said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was worried that fake news would affect the country’s security, especially misleading reports on the economy, society and health issues like the Covid-19 crisis.

“The prime minister had called on government agencies to deal with this problem, so the Spokesman Bureau got together with the Public Relations Department, Office of the Public Sector Development Commission and Anti-Fake News Centre to tackle the issue,” he said.

He added that the Anti-Fake News Centre is tasked with reporting fake news and rumours doing the rounds immediately, so government agencies can clarify the issue effectively.

“All government agencies are tasked with creating key performance indicators on this issue as well," he added.

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

