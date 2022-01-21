Move Forward wins taxpayers' vote to bag Bt30m for development

Move Forward was allocated Bt30,145,874.86 from the fund, which comes from taxpayers.

The party’s secretary-general, Chaithawat Tulathon, on Friday thanked taxpayers who donated to Move Forward and promised the party would spend the subsidy efficiently for its development as a political institution.

When filling in their annual income tax forms, taxpayers have an option to donate a portion of their tax money (up to Bt500) to a political party of their choice.