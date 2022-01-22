Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Dr Sunt Srianthumrong, a lecturer at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), said on Friday the capital has recorded 821, 1,172 and 1,637 Covid-19 cases over the past three days, respectively, and almost all of them were of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“We can no longer shut our eyes and say the numbers are okay,” he said in a Facebook post, likening the Omicron outbreak to the Greek legend of the Trojan war.

“Like Troy, the Omicron troops have jumped out of the Trojan horse and are now advancing across the city. They are likely to completely seize the capital in the new few days,” Sunt said.