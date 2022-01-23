4th jab for residents of Bangkok, Phuket and 8 other tourism pilot provinces

"People who received their third jab more than three months ago can get their fourth jab in February,” he said.

Opas said a fourth AstraZeneca jab is recommended for those whose first two jabs were Sinovac and third AstraZeneca, while a Pfizer booster is recommended for those who received two AstraZeneca jabs and a Pfizer booster.

He added that provincial Communicable Disease Committees are responsible for planning vaccine management, setting up vaccination stations and publicising the information.

"We urge residents to follow the information provided by their local Communicable Disease Committee," he added.

The 10 tourism pilot provinces include Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, Bangkok, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Kanchanaburi and Pathum Thani.