4th jab for residents of Bangkok, Phuket and 8 other tourism pilot provinces

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said the plan has now been extended to cover more people. Initially, only medics and people at high risk were considered for a fourth jab.
"People who received their third jab more than three months ago can get their fourth jab in February,” he said.
Opas said a fourth AstraZeneca jab is recommended for those whose first two jabs were Sinovac and third AstraZeneca, while a Pfizer booster is recommended for those who received two AstraZeneca jabs and a Pfizer booster.
He added that provincial Communicable Disease Committees are responsible for planning vaccine management, setting up vaccination stations and publicising the information.
"We urge residents to follow the information provided by their local Communicable Disease Committee," he added.
The 10 tourism pilot provinces include Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang Nga, Bangkok, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Kanchanaburi and Pathum Thani.
The ministry has allocated 11.6 million doses – 8 million AstraZeneca and 3.6 million Pfizer – for the campaign and they will be divided as follows:
• 0.5 million each of AstraZeneca and Pfizer doses for those aged 18 and above who have never received a Covid-19 jab.
• 0.1 million Pfizer doses (purple cap) for those aged 12 to 17 years who have never received a Covid-19 jab.
• 1 million Pfizer doses (orange cap) for children aged 5-11.
• 6 million AstraZeneca and 2 million Pfizer doses as a booster for fully vaccinated people.
• 0.5 million AstraZeneca doses as a booster for those who were infected with Covid-19.
• 1 million AstraZeneca doses in reserve to tackle a possible outbreak.
Related stories:
Published : January 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022