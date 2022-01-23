DES Ministry’s eyes legalising e-cigarettes in bid to cut down on cigarette smokers

"We believe the legalisation of e-cigarettes will help Thailand achieve the goal of reducing cigarette smokers and protecting non-smokers from the danger of second-hand smoke,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Excise Department can introduce an e-cigarette tax once it’s legalised.

Maris Karanyawat, also from ECST, said Britain, New Zealand and the Philippines are likely to promote the use of e-cigarettes as it can reduce the consumption of harmful substances and help those who cannot quit smoking cold turkey.

He added that many studies and foreign policies the network has cited so far have proved that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative to tobacco.

"More than 70 countries have legalised e-cigarettes as it can reduce the number of smokers," Maris added.