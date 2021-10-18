E-cigarettes not the answer in battle against smoking, warn agencies

“Also, some chemicals produced by an e-cigarette are not found in ordinary tobacco cigarettes and may affect people’s health. This will increase the country’s public health burden,” the statement said.

It also pointed out that e-cigarettes are not the only alternative to quitting smoking, smokers who want to quit can also rely on medical treatment, over-the-counter drugs and counselling.

“Research shows that e-cigarettes do not help people stop smoking, and can become another addiction,” the statement said.

Related stories: