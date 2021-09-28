New cigarette tax to add THB6-8 per pack from Friday

On September 30, the Excise Department will check stocks of cigarettes in tobacco factories and import warehouses to combat hoarding that seeks to exploit the old tax rate. All cigarettes in stock will be subject to the new tariffs from October 1.

Since 2017, two tax rates have been imposed on cigarettes: 20 per cent for packs priced Bt60 or less, and 40 per cent for packs over Bt60. The Excise Department has not yet said whether the new structure will be a single or double rate, only that the tax will be higher.