BMA runs city-wide Covid-19 testing until Jan 31

The tests will be conducted using antigen test kits that can provide results in 30 minutes. Those who test positive for Covid-19 will then undergo an RT-PCR test for confirmation.

Those who test positive using the RT-PCR test will receive treatment either at home, at a community isolation centre, field hospital or a hospital, based on their symptoms.

Those interested can show up at their local testing centre with their ID card and a blue pen. Everyone is required to strictly adhere to the DMHTTA principles to protect themselves from infection.