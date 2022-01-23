BMA runs city-wide Covid-19 testing until Jan 31

The scheme, which wraps up on January 31, aims to contain the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said on Saturday.
The tests will be conducted using antigen test kits that can provide results in 30 minutes. Those who test positive for Covid-19 will then undergo an RT-PCR test for confirmation.
Those who test positive using the RT-PCR test will receive treatment either at home, at a community isolation centre, field hospital or a hospital, based on their symptoms.
Those interested can show up at their local testing centre with their ID card and a blue pen. Everyone is required to strictly adhere to the DMHTTA principles to protect themselves from infection.
The tests are scheduled as follows:
• January 22: Theptavee and Ranee 5 villages
• January 23: Soi Kunnatee, Pattana Moo 8 villages, Wat Dao Khanong communities
• January 24: Leng Buai Ia, Meenthong Pattana, KC4 Ruamjai village, opposite Thanin Factory, Suksomboon village, Boonsong and Taksin Samphan communities
• January 25: Suksawat, Fuengfah Pattana, Darussalam Sangsan, Nuanchit, Pattana Ban Sam In, behind Chandrakasem Rajabhat University, Wat Soi Thong, Ruen Thong 2 village, Km24 village, Duang Duen and Wat Yang Suttharam
• January 26: Wang Daeng, Nimit Mai Pattana, Prasanmitr Pattana, Moo 14 Pattana, Rom Yen village, Penang Market, Penang Pattana Market, Mitr Samphan, Rungrueang, Samakee Thewa Soonthorn, Jessada 1, Phromsuk village, Sirinakhon village, behind Ruam Pattana flats, Soi Dok Rak, Sala Ruamjai Pattana, Suksan 9 village, Chao Phraya Siam, Charansanitwong 66/1 and Pung Tao Kong shrine area
• January 27: Phrom Pattana, Ruam Namjai Pattana, near Lat Buakhao canal, Rom Pradu, behind Supapong Market, Palang Samakee, Suksan 1, Ruen Thong 3 village, Amarin Niwet village 3 plan 1, Hansa Sangsan, Pattana Wat Intrawas village 2 and Charan 31 Ruamjai
• January 28: Wat Intharawihan, Sri Nakhon village, Ruam Palang Pattana, Moo 3 Eastern Sam Wa Subdistrict, Ruam Jai Samakee, Ban Kluai, Wat Phraya Krai Phase 3, Wat Phai Ngern, Ban Rewat Niwet 2, Seng Pairoh, Thung Satit, Supapong, Wattananan, Southern Ruamjai Pattana, Lert Ubon 4 village, Porn Phra Ruang Prasit National Housing Authority, Thung Khru Police Station, Soi Mala, behind Thai Rama Theatre and Saeng Thong
• January 29: Ratchathani village
• January 30: Khlong Chan Youth Centre village
• January 31: Ket Pairoh 1-2, Ket Pairoh 3-5 and Tim Rueangvej
