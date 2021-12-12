Sun, December 12, 2021

BMA sends out teams to ensure Covid-19 measures met, hunt for new cases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed teams to ensure that all entertainment venues, eateries and tourist attractions in the capital are complying with measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday that this step is being taken because Covid-19 cases in communities and tourism venues in Bangkok and six tourism pilot provinces are expected to rise.

“The teams comprising officials from BMA and related agencies along with police officers and soldiers will ensure that all venues are adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures, such as maintaining distancing, wearing facemasks, providing hand sanitiser and screening visitors,” he explained.

 

He added that BMA is also conducting proactive Covid-19 tests in communities, markets and venues every two months to ensure patients are separated as soon as possible.

