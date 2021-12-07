Wed, December 08, 2021

BMA schools urged to strictly observe prevention measures as they reopen for second semester

Students, teachers and staff at schools under Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s jurisdiction have been instructed to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

BMA permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said on Monday that this announcement came in response to schools’ plans to hold on-site classes in the second semester this year.

“So far, the Education Department, Health Department and district offices have worked on building awareness among students, teachers and staff at affiliated schools, such as evaluating their readiness to hold on-site classes via the Thai Stop Covid+ website, splitting students into small groups, preparing an emergency plan and creating a sealed route for travel to and from school,” he said.

“District offices, meanwhile, will deploy officials to ensure that affiliated schools are organising classes in line under the ‘Sandbox: Safety Zone in School’ measures throughout the semester.”

Khajit added that Education Department has procured antigen test kits (ATKs) that can be used to screen students, teachers and staff as appropriate.

"Students’ guardians will also be asked to take antigen tests for Covid-19," he added.

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

