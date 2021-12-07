BMA schools urged to strictly observe prevention measures as they reopen for second semester

“So far, the Education Department, Health Department and district offices have worked on building awareness among students, teachers and staff at affiliated schools, such as evaluating their readiness to hold on-site classes via the Thai Stop Covid+ website, splitting students into small groups, preparing an emergency plan and creating a sealed route for travel to and from school,” he said.

“District offices, meanwhile, will deploy officials to ensure that affiliated schools are organising classes in line under the ‘Sandbox: Safety Zone in School’ measures throughout the semester.”