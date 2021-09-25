List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Schools must collect the full name, ID card number, date of birth, and consent for Pfizer vaccination, Education
Minister Trinuch Thienthong said on Friday.
Trinuch also asked schools to separate the list of students that want the Pfizer vaccine but currently live in other provinces.
Schools must send information to provincial education offices on Sunday. Provincial education offices will prepare the provincial list to send to the Bureau of Integrated Education Affairs on Tuesday.
The Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education will finalise the list of students currently residing in other provinces on Wednesday.
The Department of Disease Control will receive the list on Thursday to distribute the vaccines for each province. Provincial health offices will set the date and place for vaccination.
Students who live in other provinces will not need to travel back to their province of residence for vaccination.
According to the government, 4.5 million students aged 12 to 17 will be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in October if permitted by parents.
Published : September 25, 2021
