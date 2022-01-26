Prayut, Saudi Arabian govt discussing ties, projects

Saudi Arabia downgraded diplomatic ties with Thailand, which were established in 1957, after the theft of around US$20 million (Bt659.7 million) worth of jewels by a Thai janitor in 1989. This sparked a long-standing row that became known as the “Blue Diamond Affair”.

“What happened in the past will not be brought up during this visit as it would not benefit anyone. Furthermore, every party involved in the incident has already been remedied,” said Don. “During this visit as a guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, PM Prayut will focus on discussing our future relationship and co-op projects between the two nations,” Don said.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry also hopes a Thai ambassador will soon be appointed for Saudi Arabia following the success of this visit, which will greatly benefit the governments and people of both countries,” he added.

Prayut and his team will arrive back in Thailand on Thursday at 8.45pm via Don Mueang International Airport, where they will take RT-PCR tests and remain in isolation under Covid-19 preventive measures.