Wanted Myanmar man arrested for allegedly smuggling compatriots into Thailand

Police said the man was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Surat Thani Court on September 29.

In September last year, Immigration Police arrested a Thai man, Ahlee Toh-said, and six Myanmar nationals who sneaked across the border from Malaysia. They were arrested in Tambon Bang Kung in Muang district. The six Myanmar people told police that they were heading to Bangkok.

Ahlee implicated Bumaw, saying the Myanmar national had hired him to smuggle the six to stay at a house provided by Bumaw before they would be transported to Bangkok.

Police later obtained an arrest warrant against Bumaw.