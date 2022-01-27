Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Wanted Myanmar man arrested for allegedly smuggling compatriots into Thailand

Surat Thani Immigration Police have arrested a Myanmar man for allegedly smuggling six of his compatriots into Thailand last year.

The Immigration Police announced on Thursday that Bumaw, 46, was spotted and arrested on a road in Tambon Talad in the Muang district of Surat Thani province on Wednesday.

Police said the man was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Surat Thani Court on September 29.

In September last year, Immigration Police arrested a Thai man, Ahlee Toh-said, and six Myanmar nationals who sneaked across the border from Malaysia. They were arrested in Tambon Bang Kung in Muang district. The six Myanmar people told police that they were heading to Bangkok.

Ahlee implicated Bumaw, saying the Myanmar national had hired him to smuggle the six to stay at a house provided by Bumaw before they would be transported to Bangkok.

Police later obtained an arrest warrant against Bumaw.

Wanted Myanmar man arrested for allegedly smuggling compatriots into Thailand

Related News

Published : January 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thailand hands over 179 Myanmar migrant workers

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Myanmar nationals arrested almost every day for illegal entry to Thailand

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.