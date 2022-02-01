Schools reopen in Thailand

The plan requires 85 per cent of teachers to be vaccinated with at least one dose. Also, schools must evaluate themselves via the Department of Health’s Thai Stop COVID+ website.
Meanwhile, schools must follow Covid-19 prevention measures including social distancing, washing hands and temperature checks.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022