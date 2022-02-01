Thu, February 10, 2022

Schools reopen in Thailand

Students in Thailand returned to classes on Tuesday after the Education Ministry allowed schools to open as normal under its plan to control Covid-19.

The plan requires 85 per cent of teachers to be vaccinated with at least one dose. Also, schools must evaluate themselves via the Department of Health’s Thai Stop COVID+ website.


Meanwhile, schools must follow Covid-19 prevention measures including social distancing, washing hands and temperature checks.

 

February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

