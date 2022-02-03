Parents urged to be confident in students’ safety as schools reopen

Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said related agencies are putting a lot of effort into ensuring that students are able to study safely at schools amid the Covid-19 crisis by vaccinating both teachers and students, among other measures.

She explained that 99 per cent of teachers nationwide have received their first jabs and more than 80 per cent have got a second jab. Meanwhile, over 80 per cent of students aged 12-17 have been fully vaccinated.

“We would like to ask parents to be confident in students’ safety as schools that have been allowed to reopen must strictly undergo Public Health Ministry measures to contain the spread of Covid-19,” she said.

Education Ministry permanent secretary Suphat Champatong said 79 per cent of schools in 40 provinces have been reopened. He expects schools in the other 37 provinces to reopen as well.

Suphat went on to say that 2.57 million children aged 5-11 in 61 provinces are ready to receive their Covid-19 jabs, accounting for 61 per cent of the 5,381,431 children nationwide.

“I believe more parents will allow their children to receive jabs,” he added.