Find ways to alleviate people’s suffering, PM tells advisory board

"I cannot ask anyone to stop hiking prices. As long as the price continues to rise, the government has to seek more cash because demand is endless," he said. The government has launched several measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and is receiving compliments from many countries, he said.

Prayut added, however, that he could not be happy until the situation is resolved. He also thanked citizens and officials for resolving various issues.

He said the country should be free from conflicts so that he and the government could concentrate on unfinished work.

"Many people may ask what the government has done for so many years. They forget about the structural reforms, setting up of new working methods and applying guidelines from abroad," he said.

He urged people in every sector to work for the national interest, so that they could get maximum benefits.