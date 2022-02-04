Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Find ways to alleviate people’s suffering, PM tells advisory board

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday called on the advisory board to discuss measures that could relieve the people's suffering amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked people to save energy due to the global energy crisis caused by rising oil prices, which had increased production and transportation costs.

"I cannot ask anyone to stop hiking prices. As long as the price continues to rise, the government has to seek more cash because demand is endless," he said. The government has launched several measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and is receiving compliments from many countries, he said.

Prayut added, however, that he could not be happy until the situation is resolved. He also thanked citizens and officials for resolving various issues.

He said the country should be free from conflicts so that he and the government could concentrate on unfinished work.

"Many people may ask what the government has done for so many years. They forget about the structural reforms, setting up of new working methods and applying guidelines from abroad," he said.

He urged people in every sector to work for the national interest, so that they could get maximum benefits.

Prayut said he has urged related agencies to inspect warehouses and tackle the issue of rising pork prices, and expected the situation to improve soon.

"We are monitoring in every aspect. If we had not prepared the national strategy five years ago, the country would have faced more trouble," he said.

He said he had to oversee the implementation of the annual budget for fiscal year 2023 as it would affect the people and the nation, adding that he would continue to do his best as the prime minister.

Published : February 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
