PM lauds NSTDA, related agencies for inventing NanoCovid-19 ATK

There are two types of the new Covid-19 kits – ATK Professional Use for medical personnel and ATK Home Use for the public.

Thanakorn pointed out that Thailand has had to import general ATKs from foreign countries, but this invention would help the kingdom export the new ATKs to world markets.

He said the government has always solved the problems of price and quantity of ATKs.

Thanakorn also said the government was ready to support the study and development of innovative equipment, which could be used for commercial purposes and help the medical industry to grow, especially studies in line with a bio-circular-green economy or those that would help Thailand become a medical hub.