PM lauds agencies as Thailand moves up to 26th place in Covid resilience rankings

The Covid Resilience Ranking is a monthly overview of where the coronavirus is being handled most effectively while causing the least social and economic impact. The ranking evaluates 12 data indicators, including reopening process, infection and mortality status, virus containment, healthcare quality, vaccination coverage, and quality of life and human development during the pandemic.

“In January 2022, Thailand has received a score of 63.7, which is the highest since April 2021. This puts us in the top half of 53 countries with the biggest economies in the world for the first time at 26th place, 18 places higher than where we were last year,” he said.

“PM Prayut was happy with the ranking, and thanked all related agencies for their hard work and dedication in disease control that have resulted in low infection and mortality rate from Covid-19, while the economic recovery is getting on track.”