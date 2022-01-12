Foreign tourists likely to be charged THB300 arrival fee from April

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to promote tourism this year under the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” that will help create sustainable and safer tourism.
Known as the “Kha Yeap Pan Din” (landing fee), the money collected from foreign tourists will be used to develop tourist attractions in Thailand and provide insurance for tourists. For example, in major accidents or death, foreign tourists or their families stand to receive a maximum amount of 1 million baht or medical coverage worth 500,000 baht.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
