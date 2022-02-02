‘Test and Go’ draws over 23,600 tourist applications

The “Test and Go” scheme, aimed at bringing tourists back into the country without risking the spread of Covid-19, had been launched in November last year, but was paused a month later when the Omicron variant of the virus started spreading

He added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered every organisation to proceed with economic activities to welcome tourists with strict public health measures.

There is also the policy to publicise Thai tourism and culture with soft power. The tourism strategy is being adjusted to support health tourism so as to create opportunity and increase income for people in the country, the spokesman said.