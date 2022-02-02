Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

‘Test and Go’ draws over 23,600 tourist applications

A total of 23,660 foreigners registered for Thailand Pass under “Test and Go” on Tuesday when the scheme opened for registration, Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday.

Thanakorn said that including the response for the revival of the "Test and Go" scheme, a total of 29,194 people had registered for Thailand Pass on Tuesday and the number was likely to increase.

The “Test and Go” scheme, aimed at bringing tourists back into the country without risking the spread of Covid-19, had been launched in November last year, but was paused a month later when the Omicron variant of the virus started spreading

He added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had ordered every organisation to proceed with economic activities to welcome tourists with strict public health measures.

There is also the policy to publicise Thai tourism and culture with soft power. The tourism strategy is being adjusted to support health tourism so as to create opportunity and increase income for people in the country, the spokesman said.

