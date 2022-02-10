House okays same-sex marriage act draft but seeks 60-day Cabinet consideration

The Move Forward Party was however not satisfied with the decision giving the Cabinet 60 days to study the proposal, while netizens also voiced dissatisfaction, leading to the trending hashtag #สมรสเท่าเทียม (same-sex marriage).

“We must accept the truth,” Move Forward Party MP Benja Saengchan said. “[At present], love, marriage, couple life and right-to-family life limit a couple to being male and female.”

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said the law would be a starting point of equality and the new norm of Thai society.

“We are trying to tell them that this society accepts diversity and our youth are not abnormal,” he emphasised.