Over 40,000 people fall below poverty line in Thailand since 2019

Thailand’s “targeted poor” has risen to 1.03 million in 2022, up by 42,466 persons since 2019, the Thai People Map and Analytics Platform (TPMAP) reported recently.

TPMAP said it based its estimation on data collected from 36.1 million people who have registered with the Community Development Department, which found 3.4 million people classified as poor as per the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

It then cross-referenced this group with those who have registered as state-welfare cardholders and eventually arrived at 1,025,782 as the number of “targeted poor”.

According to TPMAP, Nakhon Pathom has the lowest number of poor people in Thailand, followed by Chonburi, Trat, Samut Songkhram and Rayong. TPMAP also estimates that provinces where the number of poor people will start decreasing by the largest ratio in 2022 are Satun, Bueng Kan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Suphan Buri.

TPMAP is a government-sponsored platform working in cooperation with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

TPMAP was established in 2018 to collect data, which the government is using to solve Thailand’s poverty problems.

