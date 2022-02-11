Over 40,000 people fall below poverty line in Thailand since 2019

According to TPMAP, Nakhon Pathom has the lowest number of poor people in Thailand, followed by Chonburi, Trat, Samut Songkhram and Rayong. TPMAP also estimates that provinces where the number of poor people will start decreasing by the largest ratio in 2022 are Satun, Bueng Kan, Tak, Phitsanulok and Suphan Buri.

TPMAP is a government-sponsored platform working in cooperation with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA).

TPMAP was established in 2018 to collect data, which the government is using to solve Thailand’s poverty problems.