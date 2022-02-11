Sun, February 20, 2022

BMA crackdown on pavement riders pays dividends

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said that it has collected 44 million baht in fines in three years from motorcyclists riding on pavements.

Bangkok deputy governor Sakonthee Pattiyakul posted on his Facebook on Friday that BMA has been strictly cracking down on those riding on footpaths for the past three years because of the trouble, annoyance and danger to pedestrians.

He said BMA has set up checkpoints to catch violators and has collected 44 million baht. According to the law, the maximum penalty is up to a 5,000 baht fine. However, the fine started at only 500 baht at first and has increased to 2,000 baht currently.

Sakonthee said that “If the BMA is really strict and continues to impose hefty fines, the riders’ behaviour will gradually change. Recently, I found more people push their bikes instead of riding on sidewalks.”

He added that riders who harm officers, the people who report the crime, or pedestrians, will face a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

He cited as example a rider who hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, and was fine 5,000 baht by the City Law Department.

 

February 11, 2022

THE NATION

