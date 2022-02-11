Thailand to scrap Covid emergency treatment scheme as money runs out

He cited Sweden, saying its government had lifted most Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday due to insufficient budget to take care of Covid-19 patients.

Udom explained Thailand, too, should shift its focus towards the economy.

"Frankly, we should be boosting economic recovery to drive the country and prepare for the global transition," he said.

However, he said the government will not remove UCEP Covid treatment immediately and instead give people 1-2 months to prepare themselves.