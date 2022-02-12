More than 50% of schools conducting onsite classes

“The Education Ministry has allowed five types of instruction during the ongoing Covid-19 situation: On-Site, On Hand, Online, On-Demand and On Air,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “Schools in low-infection areas where most students have been vaccinated will be allowed to open for onsite classes.”
Meanwhile, 6,479 schools or 18.22 per cent are using the on-hand approach, meaning teachers go to students’ homes and deliver learning materials and assignments.
Of the remaining schools, 5,813 or 16.35 per cent are conducting online classes, 3,113 conducting on-demand classes via mobile apps, and 1,470 schools are providing on-air classes via the DLTV (distance learning television) system.
“To qualify for conducting classes on campus, the school must also pass the Thai Stop Covid+ standard and implement DMHT-RC practices, namely distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperature checking, reducing crowds and cleaning regularly,” Taweesin said.
He added that nearly 100 per cent of school staffers have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine, while 79.45 per cent have received their second jabs. As for students, 95.11 per cent have received their first jab, and 71.41 their second jab.
Published : February 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
