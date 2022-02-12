Sun, February 20, 2022

More than 50% of schools conducting onsite classes

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported on Friday that as of February 8, 18,582 or 52.26 per cent of 35,554 schools nationwide had opened and were conducting onsite classes.

“The Education Ministry has allowed five types of instruction during the ongoing Covid-19 situation: On-Site, On Hand, Online, On-Demand and On Air,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “Schools in low-infection areas where most students have been vaccinated will be allowed to open for onsite classes.”

Meanwhile, 6,479 schools or 18.22 per cent are using the on-hand approach, meaning teachers go to students’ homes and deliver learning materials and assignments.

Of the remaining schools, 5,813 or 16.35 per cent are conducting online classes, 3,113 conducting on-demand classes via mobile apps, and 1,470 schools are providing on-air classes via the DLTV (distance learning television) system.

“To qualify for conducting classes on campus, the school must also pass the Thai Stop Covid+ standard and implement DMHT-RC practices, namely distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, temperature checking, reducing crowds and cleaning regularly,” Taweesin said.

He added that nearly 100 per cent of school staffers have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine, while 79.45 per cent have received their second jabs. As for students, 95.11 per cent have received their first jab, and 71.41 their second jab.

Published : February 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

