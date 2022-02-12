More than 50% of schools conducting onsite classes

“The Education Ministry has allowed five types of instruction during the ongoing Covid-19 situation: On-Site, On Hand, Online, On-Demand and On Air,” CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said. “Schools in low-infection areas where most students have been vaccinated will be allowed to open for onsite classes.”

Meanwhile, 6,479 schools or 18.22 per cent are using the on-hand approach, meaning teachers go to students’ homes and deliver learning materials and assignments.

Of the remaining schools, 5,813 or 16.35 per cent are conducting online classes, 3,113 conducting on-demand classes via mobile apps, and 1,470 schools are providing on-air classes via the DLTV (distance learning television) system.