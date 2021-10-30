Sat, October 30, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok prepares to reopen selected schools on Nov. 1

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) this week announced the list of 63 schools in the province that will offer on-site classrooms from November 1, the start of second semester of academic year 2021.

“Schools that will reopen must comply to Ministry of Education’s “Sandbox: Safety Zone in School” measures, which include the implementation of DMHT-RC and SSET-CQ practices,” said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Saturday.

The DMHT-RC refers to Distancing, Mask wearing, Hand washing, Testing for Covid, Reducing crowdedness, and Cleaning. Meanwhile, the SSET-CQ practices include Self-care, using serving Spoon, Eating hot foods, Tracking movement, Checking oneself, and Quarantine.

“In case a new confirmed patient was found in a classroom, BMA will issue an order to shut down the class for three days for cleaning,” said Aswin. “If confirmed patients were found in more than one classes, the school may consider shutting down the entire grade for three days for cleaning.”
 

Aswin added that if students, teachers or staffers suspect that they might have contracted Covid-19, they can stay in home isolation for 14 days to monitor their symptoms. The persons that have close contact with suspected patients can continue coming to school while closely monitoring their symptoms.

BMA also reported that as of Saturday, 34,287 students aged 12-18 years in Bangkok have applied to get Covid-19 jabs. Of these, 30,135 students are of middle school level and 4,152 students are of high school level. So far, 27,039 middle school students and 3,502 high school students in Bangkok have received their first jabs.
 

Related Stories

More students to be jabbed as Bangkok schools get ready to reopen in November

How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students

Eight-year-old boy electrocuted to death in school

Related News

Published : October 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tak border police net 2 Thais transporting 23 illegal migrants from Myanmar

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Lao National TV refutes claim that Naga fireballs are fake

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Thais can celebrate Loy Krathong but under some conditions

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Chiang Mai Airport ready to serve passengers from Monday

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok prepares to reopen selected schools on Nov. 1

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Striking winter landscape in Phitsanulok

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Tak border police net 2 Thais transporting 23 illegal migrants from Myanmar

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Bangkok’s Temple of Dawn ready to receive visitors

Published : Oct 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.