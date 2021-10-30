Bangkok prepares to reopen selected schools on Nov. 1

“Schools that will reopen must comply to Ministry of Education’s “Sandbox: Safety Zone in School” measures, which include the implementation of DMHT-RC and SSET-CQ practices,” said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Saturday.

The DMHT-RC refers to Distancing, Mask wearing, Hand washing, Testing for Covid, Reducing crowdedness, and Cleaning. Meanwhile, the SSET-CQ practices include Self-care, using serving Spoon, Eating hot foods, Tracking movement, Checking oneself, and Quarantine.

“In case a new confirmed patient was found in a classroom, BMA will issue an order to shut down the class for three days for cleaning,” said Aswin. “If confirmed patients were found in more than one classes, the school may consider shutting down the entire grade for three days for cleaning.”

