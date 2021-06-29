Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students

Teachers at Suraomai School in Bangkok On Nut area have found a novel way of getting students interested in online classes: they are dressing up in fancy costumes for their classes.

Even though the school has now been allowed to organise on-site classes, it has decided to continue teaching online to ensure the safety of teachers and students and gain confidence among parents.

Warintorn Kanokwonganan, a school director, said after teachers organised online classes in fancy costumes, the atmosphere of the classes became livelier and students paid more attention to their studies.

How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students

How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Special ride to school in Surin

Published : June 17, 2021

Lunchtime menu serves up creative learning for kids at Khon Kaen school

Published : June 15, 2021

First semester for academic year 2021 will commence on June 14: education minister

Published : June 10, 2021

To the teacher, with gratitude

Published : April 03, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.