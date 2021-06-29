How teachers in a Bangkok school are catching the fancy of online students

Even though the school has now been allowed to organise on-site classes, it has decided to continue teaching online to ensure the safety of teachers and students and gain confidence among parents.
Warintorn Kanokwonganan, a school director, said after teachers organised online classes in fancy costumes, the atmosphere of the classes became livelier and students paid more attention to their studies.
Published : June 29, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : June 17, 2021
Published : June 15, 2021
Published : June 10, 2021
Published : April 03, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021