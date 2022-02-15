It is time for people to start coexisting with Covid-19, says respiratory specialist

He said many countries are saving money by only conducting RT-PCR tests on those at risk or those who test positive using rapid antigen test kits (ATK).

Also, he said, many countries leave Covid-19 patients to take care of themselves by adhering to prevention measures, such as isolating at home for at least five days, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.

"The government should pay attention to people at risk such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and unvaccinated people," he said.

He also said he backs the National Health Security Office’s decision to remove Covid-19 from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme, so people suffering from other conditions can also be treated.

"The government should also urge people not to panic,” he added.