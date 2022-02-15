It is time for people to start coexisting with Covid-19, says respiratory specialist

In a Facebook post, he pointed out that the death rate has dropped at least six-fold amid the Omicron outbreak because up to 70 per cent of the population has been jabbed and 25 per cent has received booster shots.
He said many countries are saving money by only conducting RT-PCR tests on those at risk or those who test positive using rapid antigen test kits (ATK).
Also, he said, many countries leave Covid-19 patients to take care of themselves by adhering to prevention measures, such as isolating at home for at least five days, wearing face masks and washing hands regularly.
"The government should pay attention to people at risk such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women and unvaccinated people," he said.
He also said he backs the National Health Security Office’s decision to remove Covid-19 from the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme, so people suffering from other conditions can also be treated.
"The government should also urge people not to panic,” he added.
Meanwhile, Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine lecturer Thira Woratanarat expects the Covid-19 situation to improve by mid-this year.
Citing information from the Our World in Data website, he said Thailand's death rate from Covid-19 was very high last year due to errors in the public health policy, delay of vaccine delivery and travel during festivals.
He said the government should pay attention to the Omicron variant’s long-term impacts instead of the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, as “long Covid” can affect people’s health and mind, which can hurt the economy and society.
"The situation in the second half of this year will improve and people should help each other and the country to overcome this crisis,” he added.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022