Chiang Mai imposes ‘circuit-breaker’ for 7 days to curb rising infections

Kicking off on Monday, the February 21-27 campaign will promote social distancing practices to reduce the chance of Covid-19 spreading in communities.

Under the lengthy name “Chiang Mai people stay apart from each other to bring down Covid-19 infections”, provincial authorities are asking residents to follow six measures.

These are: wear a facemask in public, eat meals separately, avoid funerals and religious ceremonies, no parties, no group activities at school or tutoring after school, and no contact sports such as football or basketball.

Chiang Mai reported 277 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – 273 local cases and four imported from Bangkok, Phayao, Chiang Rai and Kanchanaburi.

Chiang Mai currently has cluster cases in three schools, two restaurants, five markets and six businesses accounting for more than 92 infections, according to the provincial public health office.

On Wednesday, another 22 infections among 15 families in close contact were reported in the same house, while 106 family members have been ordered to isolate.

Chiang Mai also logged two Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday. The deceased were aged 87 and 72 and had been suffering from chronic diseases.