Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors

“As the event will run until February 15, we expected to see increasing visitors during the later days especially on Valentine’s Day on February 14,” said Chiang Mai governor Prajon Prachsakul. “Throughout the 15 days festivals, Chiang Mai expected to welcome up to 1 million visitors who will generate tourism income for the province of at least 1 billion baht.”

The 27 rai flower exhibition areas feature cold-weather florals such as tulips, lilies, hydrangeas, and a variety of orchids, as well as the musical fountain and light shows every night at 6pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. There are seven exhibition zones to explore: Magic of Flower Light, Best of Chiang Mai, Golden of Lanna, Sat-tha (faith), Wonder Forest & Light of Glory, Tropical Rain Forest, and Evolution of Chiang Mai.

Admission to Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2022 is free.




