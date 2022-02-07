Fri, February 18, 2022

thai-destination

Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors

The “Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2022” that kicked off on February 1 has seen a large number of visitors, both Thais and foreigners, who have poured in to Thailand’s Rose of the North to witness exotic florals in 27 rai of exhibition areas at the Chaloem Phrakiat Park behind the Chiang Mai City Hall in Muang district.

“As the event will run until February 15, we expected to see increasing visitors during the later days especially on Valentine’s Day on February 14,” said Chiang Mai governor Prajon Prachsakul. “Throughout the 15 days festivals, Chiang Mai expected to welcome up to 1 million visitors who will generate tourism income for the province of at least 1 billion baht.”

Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors

The 27 rai flower exhibition areas feature cold-weather florals such as tulips, lilies, hydrangeas, and a variety of orchids, as well as the musical fountain and light shows every night at 6pm, 7pm and 8.30pm. There are seven exhibition zones to explore: Magic of Flower Light, Best of Chiang Mai, Golden of Lanna, Sat-tha (faith), Wonder Forest & Light of Glory, Tropical Rain Forest, and Evolution of Chiang Mai.

Admission to Charming Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2022 is free.

Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors

Chiang Mai flower festival expects up to 1 million visitors
 

Related News

Chiang Mai flower festival to ignite ‘Bt1.5bn tourism boom’ after Covid gloom

Chiang Mai ready to share its ‘charms’ under new travel scheme

Chiang Mai flower festival to ignite ‘Bt1.5bn tourism boom’ after Covid gloom | Voice of The Nation

Related News

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bang Krachao eyed as new tourist destination in Bangkok

Published : Feb 11, 2022

Travel packages can now be booked under ‘Tour Tiew Thai’ campaign

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Rayong beach reopens after oil spill clean-up operation

Published : Feb 08, 2022

Weekend train trips to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam extended for month of love

Published : Feb 06, 2022

Latest News

Cute kids' passion for winter sports

Published : Feb 18, 2022

JFCCT urges Prayut to take 2 steps to keep Thailand competitive

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Treatment of severe Covid symptoms still free after March 1: Anutin

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Bangkok camp sealed after 288 workers test positive

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.