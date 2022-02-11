Chiang Mai’s strawberry fields eye record online harvest

Samoeng district produces more than 12,000 tons of fresh strawberries every year from over 4,000 rai of fields, district chief Natakorn Pattarawanon said on Friday.

“Visitors can buy strawberries at local farms or purchase them online,” he said as the February 11-15 festival opened under tight Covid-19 controls.

The online market for Samoeng strawberries has become “really busy this year”, confirmed Apirat Massarat.

Apirat, who heads the local Bo Kaew Community Enterprise of strawberry producers, said Covid-19 forced growers online last year but this meant they no longer had to pay for middlemen to distribute their produce.