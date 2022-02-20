Migrant workers fast-tracked into 8 provinces to tackle labour shortage

A total of 17 quarantine facilities will support 1,368 migrant workers – 11 facilities in Si Sa Ket, Surin, Sa Kaew and Trat for 1,038 workers and six facilities in Chiang Rai, Tak, Kanchanaburi and Ranong for 330 workers.

Disease control checkpoints will screen the Covid-19 test results and vaccination certificates of migrant workers, who will be handed a certificate of entry plus three months health insurance.

Immigration checkpoints will check border passes and other documents allowing immigrants to stay in Thailand for 30 days.

Vaccinated migrant workers will then face seven days in quarantine and two RT-PCR tests. Employers will be responsible for treatment expenses if any worker tests positive for Covid-19.

The migrant workers will be issued 3-month work permits by provincial employment offices.

Thailand is facing a shortage of 800,000 migrant workers needed for the manufacturing, tourism and service sectors, according to the Federation of Thai Industries.