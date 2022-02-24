Mon, March 07, 2022

Visitors via land, marine channels in three provinces won't need to quarantine from March 1

A key Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting chaired by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday agreed to do away with quarantine for both Thais and foreigners entering the country via land and marine channels in three pilot border provinces of Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Songkhla from March 1.

Currently, the kingdom only allows no-quarantine entry via air under Thailand Pass and the Test & Go scheme.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from March 1, those who wish to enter the country via the three provinces by land must register for Thailand Pass.

“New arrivals by land require no quarantine, but they need to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay at an alternative quarantine [AQ] hotel that is certified under the SHA Extra Plus standard for a night while waiting for the result,” he said. “They will need to take an ATK test on the 5th day of their stay.”

The other criteria for visitors by land include a need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure, a negative RT-PCR test result not more than 72 hours before departure, proof of payment for a hotel accommodation on the first night and Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$20,000 (THB645,000).

As for visitors via marine channels, they will need to register for a COE (certificate of entry), take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay on their boat/yacht while awaiting the result. They will also need a mandatory ATK test on day 5, similar to visitors by land but minus a hotel booking/payment.

“The CCSA will consider expanding the no-quarantine measures to other border provinces such as Satun, Yala and Narathiwat from April," Taweesilp added.

Published : February 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

