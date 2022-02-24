Visitors via land, marine channels in three provinces won't need to quarantine from March 1

Currently, the kingdom only allows no-quarantine entry via air under Thailand Pass and the Test & Go scheme.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that from March 1, those who wish to enter the country via the three provinces by land must register for Thailand Pass.

“New arrivals by land require no quarantine, but they need to take a RT-PCR test upon arrival and stay at an alternative quarantine [AQ] hotel that is certified under the SHA Extra Plus standard for a night while waiting for the result,” he said. “They will need to take an ATK test on the 5th day of their stay.”

The other criteria for visitors by land include a need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 14 days before departure, a negative RT-PCR test result not more than 72 hours before departure, proof of payment for a hotel accommodation on the first night and Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$20,000 (THB645,000).