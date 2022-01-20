Modified Test & Go scheme to resume from Feb 1

Under the original scheme, which was suspended on January 7 following a surge in new Covid-19 cases after arrival of the Omicron variant, fully vaccinated foreign tourists were required to book a hotel room for just one night. They were allowed to travel freely after testing negative via RT-PCR on check-in at their hotel.

But under the updated scheme, tourists are required to show proof of hotel booking for Day 1 and Day 5 of their stay in the country for applying for entry via the Thailand Pass website. The hotels can be different ones.

The hotels they book must possess Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certification or be allowed to serve as Covid-19 alternative quarantine facilities.

Tourists must undergo a RT-PCR test on the first day of arrival and again on the fifth day. If they test negative, they are free to travel to their destinations, the CCSA said. They must make pre-payment for two RT-PCR tests.

The scheme also retains the requirement for tourists to purchase health insurance worth at least US$50,000. Additionally, they must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before departure. Kids under 6 who travel with their parents will be exempted from the test.

Tourists are also required to provide certificates of full vaccinations or medical certificates that they have contracted and recovered from Covid-19 when they apply for entry via Thailand Pass.

Tourism business operators have been calling on the government to resume the Test & Go scheme to resuscitate the dying industry. They pointed out that the sandbox schemes in Phuket and three other provinces were not enough to revive the industry.