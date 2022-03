No changes in Covid-19 measures, province classifications

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the centre retained the province classifications that had been announced on February 11, which put 44 provinces in the orange zone, or controlled area, and 25 provinces in the highly monitored, or yellow, zone. Eight provinces remain classified as tourism-pilot provinces, or the blue zone.

The 44 orange provinces are:

Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Buriram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Ayutthaya, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phetchaburi, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Sisaket, Songkhla, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Surat Thani, Surin, Nong Khai, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.