CCSA retains Covid-19 measures, province classifications

But CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin told a press conference after the meeting that the CCSA did not redraw the Covid-19 situation map of the country.

This means 44 provinces will remain under the Covid-19 classification as orange zone and 24 provinces as extremely-monitored, or yellow zone. Eight provinces remain classified as tourism-pilot provinces, or green zone.

The spokesman said the CCSA retained the current measures for prevention and controlling the spread of the virus with confidence that the measures would help prevent the virus from spreading.

The Public Health Ministry on Friday reported 15,242 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period.

Taweesilp said the CCSA was confident that the country has enough hospital beds and medicines for treating people with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Currently, Covid-19 patients are using only 40 per cent of available hospital beds and those in intensive care units are using only 12 per cent of ICU beds.

“Hospitals still have the capability to treat Covid-19 patients with severe conditions, so the meeting resolved to retain the classification of the provinces and to retain the current disease control measures,” Taweesilp said.