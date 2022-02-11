Sun, February 20, 2022

Thailand records 15,242 Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (February 11) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 15,242 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 182 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 23, while 8,955 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 337,680.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,561,115 – 2,427,335 of whom have recovered, 111,393 are still in hospitals and 22,387 have died.

Separately, another 46,102 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 40,847 their second shot and 427,278 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 119,011,647.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 406.57 million on Friday, 326.79 million of whom have recovered, 73.97 million are active cases (89,233 in severe condition) and 5.81 million have died (up by 10,862).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 79.05 million, followed by India with 42.53 million, Brazil with 27.13 million, France with 21.37 million and the UK with 18 million.

